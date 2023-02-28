PBI (Pitney Bowes Inc.) climbed 0.91 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $4.47, up 0.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.63 and dropped to $4.37 before settling in for the closing price of $4.38. Over the past 52 weeks, PBI has traded in a range of $2.30-$5.72.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 4.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 933.20%. With a float of $161.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 11000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.53, operating margin of +4.50, and the pretax margin is +1.13.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. The insider ownership of Pitney Bowes Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 67.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 54,640. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.73, taking the stock ownership to the 45,834 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $3.48, making the entire transaction worth $86,918. This insider now owns 101,930 shares in total.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.04 while generating a return on equity of 42.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 933.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.00% during the next five years compared to -22.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Looking closely at Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.69 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) raw stochastic average was set at 82.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.68. However, in the short run, Pitney Bowes Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.58. Second resistance stands at $4.73. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.21. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.06.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 740.00 million has total of 174,185K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,538 M in contrast with the sum of 36,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 908,690 K and last quarter income was 6,300 K.