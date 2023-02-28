Recent developments with Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.49 cents.

On February 27, 2023, Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) opened at $3.13,. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.1991 and dropped to $3.02 before settling in for the closing price of $3.04. Price fluctuations for GCI have ranged from $1.25 to $5.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 17.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.10% at the time writing. With a float of $133.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 14200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.08, operating margin of +2.07, and the pretax margin is -2.61.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Publishing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gannett Co. Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 753,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 500,000 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $1,220,000. This insider now owns 1,836,335 shares in total.

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -2.65 while generating a return on equity of -18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.64 and is forecasted to reach 0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI)

The latest stats from [Gannett Co. Inc., GCI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.66 million was superior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Gannett Co. Inc.’s (GCI) raw stochastic average was set at 90.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 110.60% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.91. The third support level lies at $2.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Key Stats

There are currently 146,092K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 466.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,208 M according to its annual income of -134,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 717,900 K and its income totaled -54,110 K.