Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with International Seaways Inc. (INSW) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.09 cents.

Analyst Insights

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $47.79, up 3.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.97 and dropped to $47.38 before settling in for the closing price of $47.09. Over the past 52 weeks, INSW has traded in a range of $15.40-$47.73.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -7.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 310.60%. With a float of $34.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2061 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.75, operating margin of -25.84, and the pretax margin is -48.38.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of International Seaways Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 22,450. In this transaction CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $44.90, taking the stock ownership to the 59,851 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s CAO,SVP,Sec. & General Counsel sold 500 for $40.00, making the entire transaction worth $20,000. This insider now owns 60,351 shares in total.

International Seaways Inc. (INSW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $2.46) by -$0.17. This company achieved a net margin of -48.55 while generating a return on equity of -12.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 310.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.73, a number that is poised to hit 3.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of International Seaways Inc. (INSW)

The latest stats from [International Seaways Inc., INSW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.83 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, International Seaways Inc.’s (INSW) raw stochastic average was set at 97.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $49.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.92. The third major resistance level sits at $50.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.74. The third support level lies at $46.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.32 billion has total of 49,078K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 272,550 K in contrast with the sum of -133,490 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 236,830 K and last quarter income was 113,430 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.6 million

Shaun Noe -
Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $19.98, soaring 8.59% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -7.05% for Whitestone REIT (WSR) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
February 27, 2023, Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) trading session started at the price of $9.54, that was 0.11% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) to new highs

Sana Meer -
On February 27, 2023, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) opened at $3.90, lower -1.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.