Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) posted a -3.32% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 27, 2023, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) trading session started at the price of $79.56, that was 1.41% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.25 and dropped to $79.01 before settling in for the closing price of $78.57. A 52-week range for RHI has been $65.40 – $122.29.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 6.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.50%. With a float of $105.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 16300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.07, operating margin of +13.47, and the pretax margin is +12.39.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robert Half International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 22, was worth 278,338. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,456 shares at a rate of $80.54, taking the stock ownership to the 10,828 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 15,000 for $80.84, making the entire transaction worth $1,212,584. This insider now owns 232,349 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.36) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.09 while generating a return on equity of 44.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.80% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.02, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Looking closely at Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.84 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.21.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 58.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $79.28. However, in the short run, Robert Half International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.28. Second resistance stands at $80.89. The third major resistance level sits at $81.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $77.80.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

There are 107,698K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.69 billion. As of now, sales total 7,238 M while income totals 657,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,727 M while its last quarter net income were 147,650 K.