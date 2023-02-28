Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) average volume reaches $2.56M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) kicked off on Friday, down -1.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $67.08. Over the past 52 weeks, STX has traded in a range of $47.47-$106.62.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 37.30%. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 2,544,867. In this transaction EVP, Operations and Technology of this company sold 36,809 shares at a rate of $69.14, taking the stock ownership to the 30,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s Director sold 50,000 for $103.26, making the entire transaction worth $5,163,235. This insider now owns 225,941 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.77% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Looking closely at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), its last 5-days average volume was 1.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.27.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 70.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.04. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.18. Second resistance stands at $68.26. The third major resistance level sits at $69.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.48.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.85 billion has total of 206,484K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,661 M in contrast with the sum of 1,649 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,887 M and last quarter income was -33,000 K.