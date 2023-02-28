Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) 20 Days SMA touches -6.52%: The odds favor the bear

On February 27, 2023, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) opened at $24.05, higher 2.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.63 and dropped to $23.75 before settling in for the closing price of $23.61. Price fluctuations for SHLS have ranged from $9.58 to $32.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -88.80% at the time writing. With a float of $112.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.97 million.

The firm has a total of 697 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.67, operating margin of +18.07, and the pretax margin is +1.89.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Solar industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 301,818. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 12,039 shares at a rate of $25.07, taking the stock ownership to the 464,972 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,009 for $24.43, making the entire transaction worth $146,826. This insider now owns 477,011 shares in total.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -88.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.91. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1160.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Shoals Technologies Group Inc., SHLS], we can find that recorded value of 2.04 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s (SHLS) raw stochastic average was set at 40.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $24.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $25.09. The third major resistance level sits at $25.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.33. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.91.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) Key Stats

There are currently 167,325K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 213,210 K according to its annual income of 2,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 90,820 K and its income totaled 7,960 K.