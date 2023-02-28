SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) volume exceeds 1.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $35.82, plunging -2.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.03 and dropped to $34.51 before settling in for the closing price of $35.68. Within the past 52 weeks, SLG’s price has moved between $32.15 and $83.96.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -11.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -122.20%. With a float of $62.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1137 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.41, operating margin of +21.12, and the pretax margin is -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Office industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SL Green Realty Corp. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -122.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.84% during the next five years compared to -29.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.51 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.49.

During the past 100 days, SL Green Realty Corp.’s (SLG) raw stochastic average was set at 20.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 42.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.67 in the near term. At $36.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $32.63.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.26 billion based on 64,366K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 826,740 K and income totals -71,630 K. The company made 224,870 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.