SOBR (SOBR Safe Inc.) dropped -5.76 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $2.00, down -5.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2441 and dropped to $1.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.65-$9.57.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2242.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.73 million, its volume of 1.01 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 138.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 166.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4395, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5227. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.1394 in the near term. At $2.3988, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.5535. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7253, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5706. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3112.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.56 million has total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -3,100 K.