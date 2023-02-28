SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) volume exceeds 18.99 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock priced at $6.45, up 0.63% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.50 and dropped to $6.3424 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. SOFI’s price has ranged from $4.24 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -149.50%. With a float of $870.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $916.76 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +50.66, operating margin of -7.34, and the pretax margin is -18.08.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of SoFi Technologies Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 34.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,612,400. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $8.06, taking the stock ownership to the 1,253,269 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 300,000 for $4.59, making the entire transaction worth $1,378,020. This insider now owns 5,658,612 shares in total.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.18 while generating a return on equity of -6.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -149.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SoFi Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.54, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) saw its 5-day average volume 20.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 41.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) raw stochastic average was set at 54.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 62.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.50 in the near term. At $6.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.18.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.16 billion, the company has a total of 927,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,574 M while annual income is -320,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 456,680 K while its latest quarter income was -40,010 K.