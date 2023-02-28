Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -5.72% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $34.00, down -0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.12 and dropped to $33.495 before settling in for the closing price of $33.57. Over the past 52 weeks, LUV has traded in a range of $30.20-$50.10.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 2.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.70%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $593.00 million.

In an organization with 66656 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Airlines Industry. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 87,458. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $38.87, taking the stock ownership to the 21,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $45.70, making the entire transaction worth $105,098. This insider now owns 23,296 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.12) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 59.76% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 5.72 million. That was inferior than the volume of 6.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.91.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 29.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.24. However, in the short run, Southwest Airlines Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.94. Second resistance stands at $34.34. The third major resistance level sits at $34.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.09. The third support level lies at $32.69 if the price breaches the second support level.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 19.97 billion has total of 594,287K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,814 M in contrast with the sum of 539,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,172 M and last quarter income was -220,000 K.