Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 20 Days SMA touches -3.29%: The odds favor the bear

On February 27, 2023, Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) opened at $171.39, higher 0.95% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $172.02 and dropped to $170.38 before settling in for the closing price of $169.14. Price fluctuations for TXN have ranged from $144.46 to $191.34 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 13.80% at the time writing. With a float of $905.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $907.00 million.

The firm has a total of 33000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.76, operating margin of +51.91, and the pretax margin is +50.09.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Texas Instruments Incorporated is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 86.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 13, was worth 212,003. In this transaction Sr. Vice President of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $176.67, taking the stock ownership to the 30,357 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s Director sold 3,068 for $181.69, making the entire transaction worth $557,425. This insider now owns 11,773 shares in total.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.98) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +43.48 while generating a return on equity of 62.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 20.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 96.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Texas Instruments Incorporated, TXN], we can find that recorded value of 4.78 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.18.

During the past 100 days, Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (TXN) raw stochastic average was set at 62.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $171.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $172.69. The third major resistance level sits at $173.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $170.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $169.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $168.43.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) Key Stats

There are currently 906,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 157.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 20,028 M according to its annual income of 8,749 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,670 M and its income totaled 1,962 M.