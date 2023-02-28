Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) average volume reaches $358.19K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) on February 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.82, soaring 8.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.31 and dropped to $22.69 before settling in for the closing price of $22.14. Within the past 52 weeks, TNP’s price has moved between $7.48 and $22.39.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 2.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 226.90%. With a float of $23.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.68 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.25, operating margin of -5.09, and the pretax margin is -27.57.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Midstream industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is 33.30%, while institutional ownership is 18.70%.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $2.19) by -$0.71. This company achieved a net margin of -27.72 while generating a return on equity of -11.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 226.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to -43.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit 3.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP)

Looking closely at Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.49 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s (TNP) raw stochastic average was set at 97.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.32. However, in the short run, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.72. Second resistance stands at $25.32. The third major resistance level sits at $26.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.08. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.48.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 672.19 million based on 18,196K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 546,120 K and income totals -151,400 K. The company made 223,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.