UBS Group AG (UBS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On February 27, 2023, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) opened at $21.77, higher 1.49% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.85 and dropped to $21.6533 before settling in for the closing price of $21.41. Price fluctuations for UBS have ranged from $13.80 to $22.22 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.20% at the time writing. With a float of $3.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.22 billion.

In an organization with 72009 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of UBS Group AG is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 51.28%.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.38) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +22.07 while generating a return on equity of 13.47. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.74% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.93 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, UBS Group AG’s (UBS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.54. However, in the short run, UBS Group AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.84. Second resistance stands at $21.94. The third major resistance level sits at $22.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.44.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Key Stats

There are currently 3,480,000K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 77.23 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 41,127 M according to its annual income of 7,629 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,983 M and its income totaled 1,653 M.