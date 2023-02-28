Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) kicked off at the price of $0.94: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) stock priced at $0.9666, down -3.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.9749 and dropped to $0.9311 before settling in for the closing price of $0.97. VFF’s price has ranged from $0.91 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Defensive sector was 11.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -158.50%. With a float of $80.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1800 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.86, operating margin of +95.15, and the pretax margin is -4.61.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Village Farms International Inc. is 16.22%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 60,240. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 54,212 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 9,313,741 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.04, making the entire transaction worth $46,800. This insider now owns 68,500 shares in total.

Village Farms International Inc. (VFF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3.39 while generating a return on equity of -2.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -158.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Village Farms International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Village Farms International Inc. (VFF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.86 million, its volume of 0.7 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Village Farms International Inc.’s (VFF) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2855, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2110. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9630 in the near term. At $0.9908, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0068. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9192, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9032. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8754.

Village Farms International Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 106.56 million, the company has a total of 90,853K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 268,020 K while annual income is -9,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 71,060 K while its latest quarter income was -8,750 K.