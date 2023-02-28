Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) with a beta value of 1.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) stock priced at $74.33, up 0.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.50 and dropped to $73.80 before settling in for the closing price of $73.59. VOYA’s price has ranged from $56.20 to $78.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -13.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 8.60%. With a float of $82.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $97.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6000 employees.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Financial Conglomerates Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 2,872,162. In this transaction Director of this company sold 38,813 shares at a rate of $74.00, taking the stock ownership to the 189,395 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s insider sold 18,026 for $73.69, making the entire transaction worth $1,328,260. This insider now owns 36,745 shares in total.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.18 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +49.98 while generating a return on equity of 23.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.87% during the next five years compared to 219.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Voya Financial Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.40, a number that is poised to hit 1.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA)

Looking closely at Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), its last 5-days average volume was 1.21 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Voya Financial Inc.’s (VOYA) raw stochastic average was set at 78.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 33.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.12. However, in the short run, Voya Financial Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $74.42. Second resistance stands at $74.81. The third major resistance level sits at $75.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $73.02.

Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE: VOYA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.20 billion, the company has a total of 97,173K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,922 M while annual income is 510,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,551 M while its latest quarter income was 194,000 K.