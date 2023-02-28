Search
Sana Meer
Wallbox N.V. (WBX) volume exceeds 1.08 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Analyst Insights

On February 27, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) opened at $6.09, lower -8.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.40 before settling in for the closing price of $5.97. Price fluctuations for WBX have ranged from $3.14 to $14.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -400.60% at the time writing. With a float of $45.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 775 employees.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 61.06%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wallbox N.V. (WBX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.26 and is forecasted to reach -0.35 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 45.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 84.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.33. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.92 in the near term. At $6.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.48.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are currently 161,410K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 956.10 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 84,680 K according to its annual income of -264,750 K.

Newsletter

 

