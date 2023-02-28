WPM (Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.) dropped -0.78 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on February 24, 2023, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) stock priced at $40.16, down -0.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.49 and dropped to $39.97 before settling in for the closing price of $40.79. WPM’s price has ranged from $28.62 to $51.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 6.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 48.30%. With a float of $450.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $451.76 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.80% during the next five years compared to 29.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 28.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.27 million, its volume of 2.49 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s (WPM) raw stochastic average was set at 63.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $37.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.65 in the near term. At $40.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.61.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.43 billion, the company has a total of 452,015K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,202 M while annual income is 754,890 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 218,840 K while its latest quarter income was 196,460 K.