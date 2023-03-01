$1.49M in average volume shows that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is heading in the right direction

On February 28, 2023, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) opened at $59.45, lower -0.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.12 and dropped to $59.10 before settling in for the closing price of $59.31. Price fluctuations for ASO have ranged from $25.10 to $63.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 7.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.10% at the time writing. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22011 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.16, operating margin of +13.40, and the pretax margin is +12.69.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 730,947. In this transaction SVP, Logistics & Supply Chain of this company sold 11,969 shares at a rate of $61.07, taking the stock ownership to the 2,742 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax sold 382 for $62.02, making the entire transaction worth $23,692. This insider now owns 176 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.59) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +9.91 while generating a return on equity of 52.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 63.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.19 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 79.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $59.81 in the near term. At $60.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.44. The third support level lies at $57.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

There are currently 78,145K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,773 M according to its annual income of 671,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,494 M and its income totaled 131,740 K.