Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

12.90% volatility in Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

February 28, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $1.37, that was 9.22% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.68 and dropped to $1.36 before settling in for the closing price of $1.41. A 52-week range for DBGI has been $1.35 – $208.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -311.60%. With a float of $4.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 58 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -252.93, and the pretax margin is -441.12.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Digital Brands Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 0.74%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -426.61.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -336.61

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 183.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.0559, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.4164. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6933 in the near term. At $1.8467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3733, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0533.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

There are 1,528K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.16 million. As of now, sales total 7,580 K while income totals -32,360 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,420 K while its last quarter net income were -4,890 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 796,920 K

Steve Mayer -
On February 28, 2023, Arhaus Inc. (NASDAQ: ARHS) opened at $14.45, higher 0.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is expecting -9.27% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) stock priced at $485.60, down -0.59% from the previous...
Read more

International Paper Company (IP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 0.78%

Sana Meer -
International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $36.54, down -0.52% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.