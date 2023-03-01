2.39% volatility in Radian Group Inc. (RDN) last month: This is a red flag warning

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $21.61, down -0.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.82 and dropped to $21.32 before settling in for the closing price of $21.56. Over the past 52 weeks, RDN has traded in a range of $17.83-$24.84.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.70%. With a float of $155.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $162.51 million.

In an organization with 1800 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Radian Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 25, was worth 640,172. In this transaction Sr.EVP/Chief Franchise Officer of this company sold 32,831 shares at a rate of $19.50, taking the stock ownership to the 95,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s Sr. EVP, General Counsel sold 10,000 for $20.75, making the entire transaction worth $207,500. This insider now owns 118,534 shares in total.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.75) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +62.39 while generating a return on equity of 18.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.06% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Radian Group Inc. (RDN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.13 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.21 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.52.

During the past 100 days, Radian Group Inc.’s (RDN) raw stochastic average was set at 65.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 13.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.54. However, in the short run, Radian Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.67. Second resistance stands at $22.00. The third major resistance level sits at $22.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.67.

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.39 billion has total of 157,025K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,191 M in contrast with the sum of 742,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 314,720 K and last quarter income was 162,330 K.