21.96% percent quarterly performance for Teradata Corporation (TDC) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) stock priced at $41.12, down -1.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.51 and dropped to $40.76 before settling in for the closing price of $41.30. TDC’s price has ranged from $28.65 to $51.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.60%. With a float of $100.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7200 employees.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Teradata Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 200,000. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $40.00, taking the stock ownership to the 83,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s Chief Revenue Officer sold 16,840 for $33.56, making the entire transaction worth $565,150. This insider now owns 145,926 shares in total.

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Teradata Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Teradata Corporation (TDC)

Looking closely at Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.92 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Teradata Corporation’s (TDC) raw stochastic average was set at 85.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.66. However, in the short run, Teradata Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $41.26. Second resistance stands at $41.76. The third major resistance level sits at $42.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.76.

Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.18 billion, the company has a total of 101,800K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,795 M while annual income is 33,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 452,000 K while its latest quarter income was -7,000 K.