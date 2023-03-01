-25.91% percent quarterly performance for Cerus Corporation (CERS) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) stock priced at $2.87, up 0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.94 and dropped to $2.74 before settling in for the closing price of $2.85. CERS’s price has ranged from $2.53 to $6.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 32.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $171.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.24 million.

The firm has a total of 294 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Cerus Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 81.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 48,875. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $3.91, taking the stock ownership to the 113,808 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 10,000 for $5.18, making the entire transaction worth $51,800. This insider now owns 164,871 shares in total.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cerus Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cerus Corporation, CERS], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Cerus Corporation’s (CERS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.05. The third major resistance level sits at $3.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.55.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 523.87 million, the company has a total of 177,421K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 159,520 K while annual income is -54,380 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 46,340 K while its latest quarter income was -8,480 K.