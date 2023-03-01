Search
Shaun Noe
3.23% volatility in SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.36, soaring 1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.595 and dropped to $9.31 before settling in for the closing price of $9.38. Within the past 52 weeks, SXC’s price has moved between $5.72 and $9.84.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 3.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -36.10%. With a float of $82.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 279 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.41, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +6.17.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Coking Coal industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SunCoke Energy Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 87.60%.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +5.11 while generating a return on equity of 18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -36.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 18.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Trading Performance Indicators

SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC)

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s (SXC) raw stochastic average was set at 91.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 65.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.63 in the near term. At $9.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.06.

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 804.55 million based on 83,402K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,973 M and income totals 100,700 K. The company made 514,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 11,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

