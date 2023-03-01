Search
31.18% percent quarterly performance for Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) is not indicative of the underlying story

Company News

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $13.05, down -0.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.06 and dropped to $12.85 before settling in for the closing price of $13.01. Over the past 52 weeks, DRS has traded in a range of $7.51-$16.70.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 55.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 295.60%. With a float of $44.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 308 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.69, operating margin of +8.20, and the pretax margin is +6.95.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Leonardo DRS Inc. is 82.09%, while institutional ownership is 15.90%.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 10.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 295.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Leonardo DRS Inc.’s (DRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 62.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leonardo DRS Inc. (DRS)

Looking closely at Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

However, in the short run, Leonardo DRS Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.09. Second resistance stands at $13.18. The third major resistance level sits at $13.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.67.

Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.81 billion has total of 49,742K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 117,240 K in contrast with the sum of 25,070 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 634,000 K and last quarter income was 279,000 K.

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (XERS) to new highs

Shaun Noe -
On February 28, 2023, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) opened at $1.29, higher 7.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

NCR Corporation (NCR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) stock priced at $25.73, down -0.78% from the previous day...
Read more

Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) is 7.58% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Sana Meer -
Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $26.62, soaring 1.61% from the previous trading day....
Read more

