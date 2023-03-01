$319.30K in average volume shows that AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is heading in the right direction

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.70, plunging -5.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.65 before settling in for the closing price of $0.70. Within the past 52 weeks, AQB’s price has moved between $0.58 and $2.37.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 28.70%. With a float of $70.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95 employees.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. is 0.65%, while institutional ownership is 32.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23, was worth 8,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 10,426 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 22, when Company’s Director bought 1 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $1. This insider now owns 426 shares in total.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.09) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Trading Performance Indicators

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (AQB)

Looking closely at AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.8 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s (AQB) raw stochastic average was set at 13.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8755, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0691. However, in the short run, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6901. Second resistance stands at $0.7200. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7401. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6401, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6200. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5901.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.24 million based on 71,111K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,170 K and income totals -22,320 K. The company made 650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -5,440 K in sales during its previous quarter.