360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 582,570 K

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $20.60, down -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.19 and dropped to $20.34 before settling in for the closing price of $20.62. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN has traded in a range of $9.47-$25.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 57.80%. With a float of $153.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.24 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2129 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.04, operating margin of +40.79, and the pretax margin is +42.21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of 360 DigiTech Inc. is 5.55%, while institutional ownership is 58.70%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.95) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +34.76 while generating a return on equity of 46.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.16 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, 360 DigiTech Inc.’s (QFIN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.92 in the near term. At $21.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.78. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.22.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.73 billion has total of 155,243K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,611 M in contrast with the sum of 907,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 582,570 K and last quarter income was 139,570 K.

