6.29% volatility in Lilium N.V. (LILM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) kicked off on February 27, 2023, at the price of $1.06, down -0.96% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.06 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.04. Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has traded in a range of $1.01-$5.52.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 56.90%. With a float of $150.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $396.90 million.

In an organization with 964 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13702.13, operating margin of -616925.53, and the pretax margin is -871231.91.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 59.58%, while institutional ownership is 14.35%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -874544.68 while generating a return on equity of -246.30.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 56.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.3 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0141. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0533. Second resistance stands at $1.0767. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9967. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9733.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 408.81 million has total of 368,540K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 60 K in contrast with the sum of -486,290 K annual income.