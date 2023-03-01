$692.67K in average volume shows that United Rentals Inc. (URI) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) stock priced at $463.72, up 1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $471.86 and dropped to $462.57 before settling in for the closing price of $463.26. URI’s price has ranged from $230.54 to $470.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.80%. With a float of $68.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $69.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 24600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.79, operating margin of +27.76, and the pretax margin is +24.07.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Rental & Leasing Services Industry. The insider ownership of United Rentals Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 93.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27, was worth 5,842,415. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 13,392 shares at a rate of $436.26, taking the stock ownership to the 19,229 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin. Officer sold 4,761 for $434.56, making the entire transaction worth $2,068,946. This insider now owns 15,942 shares in total.

United Rentals Inc. (URI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $9.74 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.08 while generating a return on equity of 32.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.59% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are United Rentals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 29.75, a number that is poised to hit 7.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 44.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Rentals Inc. (URI)

Looking closely at United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.78.

During the past 100 days, United Rentals Inc.’s (URI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $407.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $325.54. However, in the short run, United Rentals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $472.74. Second resistance stands at $476.94. The third major resistance level sits at $482.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $463.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $458.36. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $454.16.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 32.22 billion, the company has a total of 69,308K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 11,642 M while annual income is 2,105 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,296 M while its latest quarter income was 639,000 K.