Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

7.28% volatility in Tuya Inc. (TUYA) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

On February 28, 2023, Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) opened at $2.09, lower -1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.12 and dropped to $2.03 before settling in for the closing price of $2.10. Price fluctuations for TUYA have ranged from $0.77 to $5.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -200.00% at the time writing. With a float of $380.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $553.04 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3470 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.33, operating margin of -64.02, and the pretax margin is -57.91.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tuya Inc. is 24.92%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -58.07 while generating a return on equity of -36.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -200.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tuya Inc. (TUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 12.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tuya Inc. (TUYA)

The latest stats from [Tuya Inc., TUYA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.49 million was inferior to 0.64 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Tuya Inc.’s (TUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 55.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.16. The third major resistance level sits at $2.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 499,147K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.22 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 302,080 K according to its annual income of -175,420 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,020 K and its income totaled -32,620 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

ARVN (Arvinas Inc.) climbed 0.26 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
February 28, 2023, Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) trading session started at the price of $30.72, that was 0.26% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) average volume reaches $1.08M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: SESN) stock priced at $0.5701, down -0.60% from the previous...
Read more

Investors must take note of Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) performance last week, which was -1.68%.

Sana Meer -
Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $108.10, up 0.77% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.