$713.78K in average volume shows that Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is heading in the right direction

On February 28, 2023, Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) opened at $5.55, higher 6.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.04 and dropped to $5.5112 before settling in for the closing price of $5.56. Price fluctuations for LWLG have ranged from $3.91 to $13.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -142.20% at the time writing. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.11 million.

The firm has a total of 19 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 12, when Company’s Chief Exec. Officer bought 1,000 for $9.98, making the entire transaction worth $9,985. This insider now owns 63,643 shares in total.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG], we can find that recorded value of 0.52 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 34.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 66.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 86.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.56. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.35. The third major resistance level sits at $6.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.07.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

There are currently 112,837K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 716.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -18,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -4,803 K.