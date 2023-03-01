$726.91K in average volume shows that Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is heading in the right direction

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.79, soaring 0.55% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.86 and dropped to $1.79 before settling in for the closing price of $1.81. Within the past 52 weeks, QSI’s price has moved between $1.64 and $5.42.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.90%. With a float of $85.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 153 employees.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 40.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 191,234. In this transaction Director of this company sold 89,000 shares at a rate of $2.15, taking the stock ownership to the 1,801,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secr. bought 20,000 for $3.93, making the entire transaction worth $78,526. This insider now owns 227,693 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.45. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 30.00 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 10.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0722, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8375. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8567 in the near term. At $1.8933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7533. The third support level lies at $1.7167 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 265.57 million based on 139,819K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -94,990 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -31,713 K in sales during its previous quarter.