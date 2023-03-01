$924.29K in average volume shows that Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is heading in the right direction

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $63.95, up 1.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.64 and dropped to $63.88 before settling in for the closing price of $63.98. Over the past 52 weeks, BYD has traded in a range of $46.10-$72.00.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 442.60%. With a float of $74.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.74 million.

The firm has a total of 15114 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.71, operating margin of +28.75, and the pretax margin is +23.31.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Resorts & Casinos Industry. The insider ownership of Boyd Gaming Corporation is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 69.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 4,877,750. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $65.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,222,562 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 27, when Company’s President and CEO sold 25,000 for $64.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,601,250. This insider now owns 1,297,562 shares in total.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.45) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of +17.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 442.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.87, a number that is poised to hit 1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Boyd Gaming Corporation, BYD], we can find that recorded value of 0.88 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s (BYD) raw stochastic average was set at 87.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $60.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.25. Now, the first resistance to watch is $65.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.64. The third major resistance level sits at $67.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.37.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.94 billion has total of 104,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,555 M in contrast with the sum of 639,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 922,920 K and last quarter income was 172,680 K.