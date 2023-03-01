$976.65K in average volume shows that Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) is heading in the right direction

On February 28, 2023, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) opened at $69.85, higher 0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $70.51 and dropped to $69.815 before settling in for the closing price of $69.94. Price fluctuations for GWRE have ranged from $52.08 to $97.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 9.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -171.30% at the time writing. With a float of $81.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3376 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.34, operating margin of -24.17, and the pretax margin is -28.27.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 18, was worth 668,290. In this transaction President & COO of this company sold 9,547 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 57,915 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 403 for $66.23, making the entire transaction worth $26,691. This insider now owns 64,321 shares in total.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 10/30/2022, the company posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.39) by $0.27. This company achieved a net margin of -22.20 while generating a return on equity of -12.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -171.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.66 million, its volume of 0.5 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.96.

During the past 100 days, Guidewire Software Inc.’s (GWRE) raw stochastic average was set at 68.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $68.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $70.54 in the near term. At $70.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $71.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $69.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.15.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) Key Stats

There are currently 81,876K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 812,610 K according to its annual income of -180,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 195,280 K and its income totaled -69,320 K.