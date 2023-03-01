Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

A look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Company News

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $47.66, down -0.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.03 and dropped to $47.49 before settling in for the closing price of $47.68. Over the past 52 weeks, ALSN has traded in a range of $32.63-$50.64.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 33.90%. With a float of $91.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.18, operating margin of +28.39, and the pretax margin is +23.29.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 434,858. In this transaction VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of this company sold 9,121 shares at a rate of $47.68, taking the stock ownership to the 7,508 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary sold 17,805 for $48.58, making the entire transaction worth $865,023. This insider now owns 4,245 shares in total.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +19.18 while generating a return on equity of 70.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.40% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.53, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.04.

During the past 100 days, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s (ALSN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.86 in the near term. At $48.21, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.78.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.37 billion has total of 91,864K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,769 M in contrast with the sum of 531,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 718,000 K and last quarter income was 141,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Lightning eMotors Inc.’s (ZEV) performance last week, which was -7.97%.

Shaun Noe -
On February 28, 2023, Lightning eMotors Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) opened at $0.6143, higher 8.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Now that InvenTrust Properties Corp.’s volume has hit 0.67 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) stock priced at $23.87, up 1.13% from the previous...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Bank OZK (OZK) volume hitting the figure of 1.02 million.

Sana Meer -
Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $46.23, plunging -0.15% from the previous trading day....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.