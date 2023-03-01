Search
A look at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $2.65, up 4.91% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.84 and dropped to $2.625 before settling in for the closing price of $2.65. Over the past 52 weeks, ABUS has traded in a range of $1.85-$3.64.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 16.80%. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.00 million.

The firm has a total of 85 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.05, operating margin of -652.07, and the pretax margin is -693.91.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 26.66%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -693.91 while generating a return on equity of -56.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, ABUS], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 78.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.96. The third major resistance level sits at $3.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.44.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 449.72 million has total of 149,951K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,990 K in contrast with the sum of -76,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,950 K and last quarter income was -17,570 K.

