A look at Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $26.31, up 3.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.505 and dropped to $26.31 before settling in for the closing price of $26.43. Over the past 52 weeks, WNC has traded in a range of $12.23-$30.10.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -0.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 101.20%. With a float of $47.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Wabash National Corporation is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,691,629. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 60,244 shares at a rate of $28.08, taking the stock ownership to the 319,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 39,756 for $22.96, making the entire transaction worth $912,917. This insider now owns 379,373 shares in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.71) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -58.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.57 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.01.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 81.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.83 in the near term. At $28.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.44.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.34 billion has total of 47,513K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,502 M in contrast with the sum of 112,260 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 657,450 K and last quarter income was 41,460 K.