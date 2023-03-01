A major move is in the offing as Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) market cap hits 13.33 billion

February 28, 2023, Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) trading session started at the price of $97.62, that was -0.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.13 and dropped to $96.63 before settling in for the closing price of $97.49. A 52-week range for LDOS has been $87.24 – $111.12.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.70%. With a float of $135.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 45000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.48, operating margin of +7.88, and the pretax margin is +6.15.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leidos Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 78.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 13, was worth 675,839. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,189 shares at a rate of $109.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,463 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,601 for $106.51, making the entire transaction worth $170,523. This insider now owns 13,874 shares in total.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.57) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +4.76 while generating a return on equity of 15.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.40% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.95, a number that is poised to hit 1.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.92 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.17.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc.’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 39.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.92 in the near term. At $98.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.78. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.92.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

There are 136,938K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.33 billion. As of now, sales total 14,396 M while income totals 693,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,697 M while its last quarter net income were 185,000 K.