A major move is in the offing as Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) market cap hits 426.52 million

Analyst Insights

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $11.00, up 2.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.72 and dropped to $10.90 before settling in for the closing price of $10.99. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNG has traded in a range of $4.07-$28.30.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -49.20%. With a float of $36.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.19 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 253 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.29, operating margin of -109.27, and the pretax margin is -109.15.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 21,532. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 3,631 shares at a rate of $5.93, taking the stock ownership to the 1,034,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,069 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $6,339. This insider now owns 262,746 shares in total.

Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.4) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -109.80 while generating a return on equity of -33.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pulmonx Corporation’s (LUNG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.59, a number that is poised to hit -0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pulmonx Corporation (LUNG)

Looking closely at Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Pulmonx Corporation’s (LUNG) raw stochastic average was set at 53.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 181.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.57. However, in the short run, Pulmonx Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.67. Second resistance stands at $12.10. The third major resistance level sits at $12.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.46. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.03.

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 426.52 million has total of 37,409K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 53,660 K in contrast with the sum of -58,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,430 K and last quarter income was -14,280 K.

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

