Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -6.66% last month.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $14.61, down -0.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.87 and dropped to $14.57 before settling in for the closing price of $14.61. Over the past 52 weeks, AKR has traded in a range of $12.28-$22.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 9.00% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 345.50%. With a float of $94.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.82 million.

In an organization with 123 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.11, operating margin of +13.60, and the pretax margin is -19.99.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 12,293. In this transaction Director of this company sold 807 shares at a rate of $15.23, taking the stock ownership to the 37,614 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Director sold 800 for $15.05, making the entire transaction worth $12,042. This insider now owns 38,421 shares in total.

Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$0.62. This company achieved a net margin of -11.11 while generating a return on equity of -2.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 345.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to -22.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.62 million. That was better than the volume of 0.52 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Acadia Realty Trust’s (AKR) raw stochastic average was set at 57.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 19.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.56. However, in the short run, Acadia Realty Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.77. Second resistance stands at $14.97. The third major resistance level sits at $15.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.37. The third support level lies at $14.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.40 billion has total of 94,957K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 326,290 K in contrast with the sum of -36,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 80,580 K and last quarter income was 3,780 K.