ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) 20 Days SMA touches -15.86%: The odds favor the bear

On February 28, 2023, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) opened at $10.55, lower -1.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.63 and dropped to $10.17 before settling in for the closing price of $10.49. Price fluctuations for ACMR have ranged from $5.46 to $27.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 56.80% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 95.50% at the time writing. With a float of $44.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.36 million.

The firm has a total of 877 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.22, operating margin of +15.18, and the pretax margin is +17.32.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ACM Research Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 297,807. In this transaction Director of this company sold 35,327 shares at a rate of $8.43, taking the stock ownership to the 890,620 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 36,537 for $16.10, making the entire transaction worth $588,246. This insider now owns 855,090 shares in total.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.24) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.10 while generating a return on equity of 5.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 95.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.74% during the next five years compared to 109.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ACM Research Inc. (ACMR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACM Research Inc. (ACMR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ACM Research Inc., ACMR], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.85.

During the past 100 days, ACM Research Inc.’s (ACMR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.85. The third major resistance level sits at $11.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.70.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) Key Stats

There are currently 54,374K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 620.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 388,830 K according to its annual income of 39,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 108,540 K and its income totaled 11,810 K.