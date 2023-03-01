Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) last year’s performance of -12.50% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 28, 2023, Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) opened at $8.40, lower -2.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.46 and dropped to $7.90 before settling in for the closing price of $8.30. Price fluctuations for AGRO have ranged from $6.95 to $13.55 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 5.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -14.20% at the time writing. With a float of $109.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.99 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 9104 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of +3.39, and the pretax margin is +16.65.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +12.46 while generating a return on equity of 13.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.60% during the next five years compared to 64.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)

Looking closely at Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.65 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Adecoagro S.A.’s (AGRO) raw stochastic average was set at 57.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.55. However, in the short run, Adecoagro S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.42. Second resistance stands at $8.72. The third major resistance level sits at $8.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.30.

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) Key Stats

There are currently 111,382K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 889.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,124 M according to its annual income of 130,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 386,060 K and its income totaled 22,550 K.