Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) posted a 2.36% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) stock priced at $77.872, down -0.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.14 and dropped to $77.42 before settling in for the closing price of $78.77. AMD’s price has ranged from $54.57 to $125.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 30.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 24.70%. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.85, operating margin of +5.74, and the pretax margin is +5.02.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 1,064,625. In this transaction EVP & CSO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $85.17, taking the stock ownership to the 108,442 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s EVP sold 32,000 for $82.81, making the entire transaction worth $2,649,864. This insider now owns 555,750 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +5.59 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.12% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 57.11 million, its volume of 52.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 69.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $80.01 in the near term. At $81.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.57.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 129.39 billion, the company has a total of 1,612,356K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,601 M while annual income is 1,320 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,599 M while its latest quarter income was 21,000 K.