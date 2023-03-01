AGCO Corporation (AGCO) volume exceeds 0.88 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) on February 28, 2023, started off the session at the price of $141.41, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.285 and dropped to $140.26 before settling in for the closing price of $141.17. Within the past 52 weeks, AGCO’s price has moved between $88.55 and $144.82.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 109.70%. With a float of $61.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.60 million.

In an organization with 23300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.74, operating margin of +10.33, and the pretax margin is +8.75.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGCO Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 104,688. In this transaction SVP, Gen. Mgr., Fendt/Valtra of this company sold 744 shares at a rate of $140.71, taking the stock ownership to the 26,867 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,623 for $138.76, making the entire transaction worth $225,207. This insider now owns 782 shares in total.

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.9) by $0.57. This company achieved a net margin of +7.03 while generating a return on equity of 24.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.65% during the next five years compared to 43.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Trading Performance Indicators

AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.87, a number that is poised to hit 2.68 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.93.

During the past 100 days, AGCO Corporation’s (AGCO) raw stochastic average was set at 93.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.88. However, in the short run, AGCO Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.64. Second resistance stands at $144.48. The third major resistance level sits at $145.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $139.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.43. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $136.59.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 10.67 billion based on 74,598K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,651 M and income totals 889,600 K. The company made 3,899 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 322,200 K in sales during its previous quarter.