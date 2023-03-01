AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) average volume reaches $11.15M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

February 27, 2023, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) trading session started at the price of $11.10, that was -1.89% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.13 and dropped to $10.87 before settling in for the closing price of $11.10. A 52-week range for AGNC has been $7.30 – $13.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -4.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 286.60%. With a float of $571.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $574.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of -17.10, and the pretax margin is -36.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward AGNC Investment Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.46%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 123,719. In this transaction EVP and General Counsel of this company sold 10,910 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 228,634 shares.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -36.02 while generating a return on equity of -13.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Looking closely at AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days average volume was 9.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 72.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.83. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.06. Second resistance stands at $11.22. The third major resistance level sits at $11.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.70. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.54.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

There are 571,622K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.38 billion. As of now, sales total 1,590 M while income totals -1,190 M. Its latest quarter income was 347,000 K while its last quarter net income were 561,000 K.