Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 20 Days SMA touches -3.62%: The odds favor the bear

Company News

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $71.29, down -0.81% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.04 and dropped to $70.77 before settling in for the closing price of $71.36. Over the past 52 weeks, ADC has traded in a range of $62.63-$80.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 31.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.40%. With a float of $87.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.51, operating margin of +50.50, and the pretax margin is +37.02.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 29, was worth 79,592. In this transaction CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of this company bought 4,898 shares at a rate of $16.25, taking the stock ownership to the 4,898 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 21, when Company’s Director bought 11,000 for $71.38, making the entire transaction worth $785,180. This insider now owns 268,816 shares in total.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.44) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +35.38 while generating a return on equity of 3.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.01% during the next five years compared to -2.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 108.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Looking closely at Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Agree Realty Corporation’s (ADC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.85. However, in the short run, Agree Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.62. Second resistance stands at $72.47. The third major resistance level sits at $72.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.93. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.08.

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.51 billion has total of 90,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 429,810 K in contrast with the sum of 152,440 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 116,530 K and last quarter income was 40,930 K.

