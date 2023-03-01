Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is expecting -4.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) kicked off on February 28, 2023, at the price of $11.57, down -0.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.64 and dropped to $11.48 before settling in for the closing price of $11.57. Over the past 52 weeks, ARI has traded in a range of $7.91-$14.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 15.30%. With a float of $139.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.60 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.73, operating margin of +101.30, and the pretax margin is +41.36.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 167,672. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $11.18, taking the stock ownership to the 452,676 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 833 for $12.78, making the entire transaction worth $10,647. This insider now owns 11,229 shares in total.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +40.71 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.07% during the next five years compared to 2.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 58.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.59, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., ARI], we can find that recorded value of 0.75 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s (ARI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.70. The third major resistance level sits at $11.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.66 billion has total of 141,266K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 303,640 K in contrast with the sum of 265,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 87,140 K and last quarter income was -3,990 K.