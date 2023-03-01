Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is -0.32% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on February 27, 2023, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) stock priced at $16.84, down -0.24% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.955 and dropped to $16.64 before settling in for the closing price of $16.68. APLE’s price has ranged from $13.72 to $18.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 660.40%. With a float of $213.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 63 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.07, operating margin of +18.64, and the pretax margin is +11.85.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Hotel & Motel Industry. The insider ownership of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 15,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 936 shares at a rate of $16.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,135 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Executive Chairman bought 5,000 for $16.29, making the entire transaction worth $81,425. This insider now owns 498,093 shares in total.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 4.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 660.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.’s (APLE) raw stochastic average was set at 58.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.16. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.85 in the near term. At $17.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.43. The third support level lies at $16.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.86 billion, the company has a total of 228,664K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 933,870 K while annual income is 18,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 341,150 K while its latest quarter income was 59,150 K.