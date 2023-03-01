Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is expecting -9.96% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 28, 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) opened at $15.99, higher 1.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.32 and dropped to $15.90 before settling in for the closing price of $15.98. Price fluctuations for ARQT have ranged from $12.81 to $27.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -9.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 147 employees.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 144,352. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $16.98, taking the stock ownership to the 165,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s insider sold 517 for $17.02, making the entire transaction worth $8,800. This insider now owns 376,907 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted -$1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.67) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 13.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1428.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Looking closely at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.69 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 43.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.35. However, in the short run, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.37. Second resistance stands at $16.55. The third major resistance level sits at $16.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.53.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

There are currently 60,928K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -206,360 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 730 K and its income totaled -107,710 K.