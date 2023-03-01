Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) average volume reaches $980.23K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock priced at $32.45, down -0.92% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.12 and dropped to $32.28 before settling in for the closing price of $32.60. ARWR’s price has ranged from $26.81 to $51.11 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 50.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -23.00%. With a float of $103.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 397 employees.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 96,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,200 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 28,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s COO and General Counsel sold 15,000 for $37.39, making the entire transaction worth $560,850. This insider now owns 413,375 shares in total.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.33% during the next five years compared to -29.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

Looking closely at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.78 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ARWR) raw stochastic average was set at 34.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.61. However, in the short run, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $32.85. Second resistance stands at $33.41. The third major resistance level sits at $33.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.51 billion, the company has a total of 108,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 243,230 K while annual income is -176,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 62,550 K while its latest quarter income was -41,330 K.