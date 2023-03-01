Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 32.52 million

A new trading day began on February 28, 2023, with Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) stock priced at $34.35, up 0.26% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.4885 and dropped to $34.18 before settling in for the closing price of $34.21. BAC’s price has ranged from $29.31 to $44.63 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.70% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.80%. With a float of $7.98 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.09 billion.

The firm has a total of 217000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 23, was worth 3,600,411. In this transaction Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of this company sold 105,054 shares at a rate of $34.27, taking the stock ownership to the 319,803 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking sold 214,745 for $35.91, making the entire transaction worth $7,712,137. This insider now owns 214,747 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.82 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bank of America Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bank of America Corporation, BAC], we can find that recorded value of 31.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 36.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 53.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.18. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.63. The third major resistance level sits at $34.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.85.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 274.93 billion, the company has a total of 8,003,839K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 115,053 M while annual income is 27,528 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 34,926 M while its latest quarter income was 7,132 M.